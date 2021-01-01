Elevate your fall and winter wardrobe in the FLY LONDON YOCY322FLY. Pair with your favorite faux leather skirt or denim for an edgy, chic look. Pull on style with side zipper closure. Classic round toe silhouette. Saw tooth sole in a wedge heel. Man-made upper, lining, insole, and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 14 oz Shaft: 9 in Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 40 (US Women's 9-9.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.