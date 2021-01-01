P������rAthletics - Yoga kit - available in different colors

General InformationThe PurAthletics Introduction to yoga kit is a perfect kit for a beginner, providing you with essentials to get you started. The mat is a PurAthletics Sticky 1/8" mat. The non-slip texture conforms around your hands and feet for a more secure grip on yoga poses. The yoga strap is made of nylon and is durable and fully adjustable. Holds up to 7"diameter rolled mat. The DVD is bilingual introduction to yoga perfect for the beginner with advanced poses.Physical CharacteristicsMaterial: NylonMaterial: CottonMaterial: MeshMaterial: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)MiscellaneousPackage Contents: 1/8" Yoga Mat Yoga Strap Mesh Bag Multi-Lingual DVD