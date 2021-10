Strike a pose with Nike and the Yoga Layer Long Sleeve Top. With the soft, relaxed feel of a poly-rayon blend, this top also features a drop-tail hem for added coverage. Standard fit. Round neckline. Long-sleeve coverage. 65% polyester, 35% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 37 in Sleeve Length: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.