Notice: Not include the yoga matSpecificationType: Yoga Storage Storage BeltMaterial: CottonColor: Purple, gray, blue, pink, green, gray, beige, orangeLength: 160cmWidth: 3.8 cmThickness: 1.5mmPacking: Opp bagFeature:1. [Multifunctional]-Not only can fix the cushion, but also can be used as a stretchable belt.2. [Skin-friendly]-Yoga mat sling is made of perfect skin-friendly fabric3. The lightweight cushion belt is made of thick and durable cotton.