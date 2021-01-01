Nike Yoga Men's Full-Zip Hoodie

MOVE WITH COMFORT. The Nike Yoga Hoodie gives you soft, lightweight coverage that stretches and wicks sweat while you warm up or cool down on the mat. Thumbholes keep it streamlined as you move. This product is made with at least 75% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibers. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibers or at least 10% organic cotton fibers. Sweat-Wicking Power Soft, stretchy knit fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Streamlined Comfort Thumbholes keep it streamlined while you move. Convenient Details Front pockets with another zip pocket on the right keep your things within reach. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Body: 64% organic cotton/32% recycled polyester/4% spandex. Insets: 56% recycled polyester/41% organic cotton/3% spandex. Mesh: 100% recycled polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: CU6260; Color: Midnight Navy/Heather/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult