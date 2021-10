Are you looking for a suitable yoga sloth retro yoga mat meditation lotus seat gift? Then you should buy this cool peace, hope design. People who like spirituality, Asia, spiritual will love this motif. At Fitness Sport Buddhist Lazer there is something for every Nirvana lifestyle fan. An ideal gift idea for Buddhism, Zen, motivation lovers whether for Christmas or birthday. Makes a great surprise for any special occasion. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem