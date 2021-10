This design shows a cute yorkshire terrier dog perfect for yorkshire owners and breeders. A gift for a dog dad or a dog mama who is looking for cute dog clothes to show their love for this amazing dog breed. This yorkshire terrier grapic is for a dog daddy who enjoys cuddling their dogs who like to snuggles. Ideal dog present for dog lovers looking for a yorkshire terrier outfit to wear while walking their yorkshire terrier puppies. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem