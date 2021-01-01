Yorkshire Terrier Poster Wanted Graphic Dog Breed Parody Tote Bag

The Yorkshire Terrier dog is a dwarf, but also a real terrier. He is not an accessory or toy, but wants to be perceived as such by a human being as the smallest of all terriers. This dog breed is lively and bright. He loves to be cuddled and pampered, but can also be very dominant especially towards other dogs. Cute Wanted Profile Graphic Design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.