Show off your love for the outdoors wearing the Parks Project Yosemite Pointalism Tee. This cotton T-shirt is crafted with a rib cuffed crew neckline, short sleeves, small park graphic featuring mountains with a sky background and larger matching mountain graphic at the back for a trendy finish to your sporty look. Pull-over design. Straight hemline. 100% cotton. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in the USA. Measurements: Length: 28 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.