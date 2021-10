Dachshund Are Like Potato Chips You Can't Have Just One, Funny Dachshund, Dachshund Lovers, Dog Lovers Funny Gift Dachshund Are Like Potato Chips You Can't Have Just One Perfect Gift For Family, Men, Women, Dad, Mom, Kids, Wife, Husband, Boys, Girls, Grandma, Grandpa, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Christmas, New Year Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem