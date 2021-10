YOU CAN'T MAKE EVERYONE HAPPY. YOU ARE NOT AN AVOCADO. Funny meme is perfect for your favorite avocado lover (and who isn't?). Funny because it's TRUE. Eat all the avocados. Ignore all the haters. Cute and sweet design makes a great girlfriend gift. Click on the brand name for more Taco Tuesday gifts. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem