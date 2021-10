YOU CAN'T PUT STUDENT FIRST IF YOU PUT TEACHERS LAST Teachers across America have gotten so frustrated with low pay and a broken federal loan forgiveness system, If you love respect and support your teacher or teachers in any way, students show them Students show them that you care and acknowledge that we need them just as much as they need you, no one is better than the other let us show our educators that we care. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem