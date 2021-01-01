You Can't Take The Boston Out Of This This Girl (on back) T-Shirt

Ideal for all the awesome women and girls who are patriotic and proud to be from Boston, Massachusetts. Can't take this city out of this girl. Live in or moved out of Boston Massachusetts? Gift for moving from Boston. Funny patriotic Boston gift for women. A nice way to show how proud you are of your hometown in Boston Massachusetts. The perfect outfit to wear at get togethers or to give as a gift to proudly display your love for your home City Boston! Relocation from Boston. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem