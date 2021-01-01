From anti vegan merch co

You Dont Win Friends With Salad Funny Vegan Bear Salad Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Anti vegan bear loving design to spread mock and sarcasm. You can't win friends with salad inspired by a funny animated TV series. Do you thing being carnivorous is wrong? Funny design for vegetarians, bear lovers, animal lovers and zookeepers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com