You Dont Win Friends With Salad Funny Vegan Bear Salad Tote Bag

Anti vegan bear loving design to spread mock and sarcasm. You can't win friends with salad inspired by a funny animated TV series. Do you thing being carnivorous is wrong? Funny design for vegetarians, bear lovers, animal lovers and zookeepers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.