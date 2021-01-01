You Had Me at Erie Pennsylvania Couples PA Lovers American Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the The Bay City design of our Heart themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for America fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10316300235 ways to use this vintage Heart Pattern themed graphic. Follow the trend of this United States of America inspired look your Yank addicts will surely love. Perfect for Remembrance everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.