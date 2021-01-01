From ut love birds humor local sweethearts

You Had Me at West Jordan Couples Utah Lovers Funny Resident Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Stay trendy with the Salt Lake City design of our Heart themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for Witty fans, this US Cities trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10319000208 ways to use this vintage Heart Pattern themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Funny Saying inspired look your Hilarious addicts will surely love. Perfect for Native everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com