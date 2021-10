Do you love it when people buy you drinks? Who Doesn't? This you look like I need a drink design is the perfect way to get free drinks for you and your friends at the party. Out on the town, in the pub, at the beach or relaxing in the comfort of your own home, always look stylish in this you look like I need a drink funny drinking garment. Makes the perfect gift for birthday, graduation or Christmas gift giving occasions. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem