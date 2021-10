This funny tee features a design of Skeleton hugs dachshund with the quote "You Make Me Feel Alive". It’s the perfect gift for people who is dachshund lover. Skeleton hugs dachshund with the quote "You Make Me Feel Alive" tee is the perfect gift idea for any holiday such as Halloween, Christmas, Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day, Thanksgiving or present. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem