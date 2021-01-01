You Wanna Impress Me With Your Car it Better Be A Food Truck T-Shirt

Do you love food trucks? If so, this "If You Wanna Impress Me With Your Car it Better Be A Food Truck" is perfect for you. It a great for any food truck owner, or a culinary cook who enjoys running their own business and cooking at food truck festivals That's just right for a Food Truck Owner who wants to show off his Cooking Skills. Perfect for any friend or family member, man and woman you know that has a unique sense of humor. If you’re a real Amusing person, this tee is for you! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem