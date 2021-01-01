Youngblood Brow Artiste - Dark

Perfect your brows with the Youngblood Brow Artiste Kit. Containing everything you need to maintain groomed arches, this handy kit is perfect for travel or on-the-go use. The kit features a pigmented brow powder, arriving in two complementary shades that can be used alone or combined to create a custom colour. A lightly tinted wax helps to keep the brow hairs in place, preserving a groomed finish all day long. The dual-ended brow brush allows you to fill in and brush through the brows, to soften the appearance of product and create a natural finish. A pair of salon quality tweezers allow you to remove unwanted hairs and create your perfect shape.