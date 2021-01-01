Sorel Youth Joan Of Arctic Boot - 4 - Quarry

The Sorel Youth Joan Of Arctic Boot is a winter boot for helping your little lady tromp through winter. Just like mom's, it's fashionable and toasty warm. No worries about her feet getting cold thanks to a 2.5mm bonded felt frost plug at the Midsole and a 9mm recycled felt inner boot. That inner boot is removable, so when winter gets sweaty and smelly, just give that part a good wash. She enjoys the fashion and you get the peace of mind that the rubber shell and Insulation gives to protect her feet in the cold. Features of the Sorel Youth Joan Of Arctic Boot Upper: Waterproof suede Upper Faux fur cuff Seam-sealed waterproof construction Insulation: Removable 9 mm washable recycled felt inner boot Midsole: 2.5 mm bonded felt frost plug Outsole: Handcrafted waterproof vulcanized rubber shell with herringbone