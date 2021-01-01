Mylec Youth MK1 ABS Street Hockey Stick, Right, ice

Hardened to deliver consistent performance and durability on rough surfaces, the Mylec® Youth MK1 ABS Street Hockey Stick utilizes its time-tested ABS Blade Technology to withstand the impact of hard shots without compromising a resounding pop. Durable Construction, Enhanced Performance ABS blade technology uses AZDEL thermoplastic composite material for enhanced durability Adds rigidity for consistent performance with a puck or ball Engineered for rough, street surfaces as well as ice Additional Details Length: 50’’