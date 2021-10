FUNNY PASTOR SHIRT - Whether You're Going To Wear It During A Relaxed Sermon At Church Sunday Or Just As A Conversation Starter, This Christian Bible Shirt Is Sure To Put A Smile On The Face Of Your Congregation. PASTOR APPRECIATION GIFTS - Skip To Boring Sermantor T-Shirt And Grab This Inspirational Clergyman Present. Makes A Great Surprise For Christmas, Birthday, Or Just To Show Thanks For A Heartfelt Job Well Done. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem