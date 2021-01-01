KEEN Youth Terradora Winter Waterproof Boot - 7 - Winestasting / Tulipwood

Features of the KEEN Youth Terradora Winter Waterproof Boot WP synthetic and textile Upper KEEN. dry waterproof, breathable membrane Secure-Fit lace-capture system Children's sizes have adjustable Hook-and-loop closure Insulation rated to -25F/-32C with faux fur cushioning Removable EVA Footbed for cushioning Padded tongue and shaft for comfort EVA Midsole External stability shank offers lightweight support Non-marking rubber Outsole leaves no trace + KEEN.freeze winter rubber compound Cleansport nxt for natural odor control PFC-Free durable water repellent