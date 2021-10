Features of the Sorel Youth Whitney II Short Lace Boot Waterproof nylon Upper and PU coated synthetic overlays Black and Epic Plum come with a faux fur and microfleece lining Elk, Quarry, and Coal come with a textile and microfleece lining Waterproof bootie construction Nylon heel pull tab 200g of Insulation Removable molded PU-like EVA Footbed with a microfleece topcover Rubber Midsole Molded rubber Outsole