YOUTHINK Camouflage Headset Noise Reduction Earphone J10 Over?Ear Headphone Gaming Earphone Earpiece with MIC (Camouflage Off-White)

Intelligent Noise Reduction: The headset has a new generation of Bluetooth intelligent noise reduction technology, which actively filters environmental noise and sensitively restores the original sound effect, providing high-fidelity HIFI sound quality. High-quality Speakers: Equipped with 40mm stereo speakers, high-sensitivity microphones, with excellent sound quality, the sound quality of the gaming headset is very accurate and clear, which may give you an advantage in the game. Comfortable Wearing: The earphones are ergonomically designed, lightweight and comfortable, and equipped with protein leather earmuffs, which will bring you a super comfortable wearing experience and reduce hearing impairment. Wearing for a long time will not feel stuffy or painful. Durability: The earphones are made of high-quality ABS shell, sturdy and durable, and have a long service life. Compatibility: It is widely compatible, supports most mobile/tablet devices, and always enjoys plug-and-play imme