YSM1000 Headphones Earbuds with Microphone High Definition in-Ear Noise Isolating Heavy Deep Bass

Best Quality Guranteed. Superior Bass: Specifically designed to highlight the bass and tone of any track, the 10mm neodymium drivers of this headphone set guarantee premium sound quality. Regardless of volume, you will experience crystal clear audio at all times. Premium sound and Great Value; Big brand quality rivalling much more expensive earphones. 24k Gold Plated 3.5mm jack for optimum performance. Powerful deep bass and balanced crisp mids and highs produce a superior audio performance and extremely accurate listening experience. Volume Controller and Microphone; With a built in microphone and volume controller on the earphone cord, you can control your music and take hands free calls; ( Some Apple devices without headphone socket may require earphone adapter which is not included) Noise Isolating with Powerful Bass; The sound of these in ear earphones is well balanced across the spectrum, the bass is deep, powerful and a delivers a clear sound.;