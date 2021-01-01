Yukon ExtremesÂ® Loose Fit Insulated Active Jac

DescriptionMen's insulated jacket keeps you warm and moving comfortably in extreme coldCarhartt Yukon Extremes gear is engineered for ultimate performance in the coldest conditions. This insulated active jac fights off cold, wind, and light rain so you can work through whatever weather comes your way. Features6.5-ounce, 500-denier Cordura® nylon shell150g 3M™ Thinsulate™ featherless insulation for warmth without the weight3M™ Scotchlite™ Carbon Black reflective taping on center back yolk and front pocketsWind Fighter® technology tames the windRain Defender® durable water repellent (DWR keeps you dry and moving in light rainCarhartt-strong, triple-stitched main seamsAttached 3M™ Thinsulate™ hood with drawcord3M™ reflective Carhartt patchRib-knit storm cuffs help keep out the coldTwo lower-front pockets; Left-chest map pocket with zipper closureInner zip and hook-and-loop pocketsModel height: 6'2"; Chest size: 40.5"; Wearing size MCountry of Origin: Imported