DAENG GI MEO RI Yurinsu Herbal Feminine Cleanse in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

Ladies who want everyday care of sensitive parts with mild ingredients. Contains green tea, hasuoh, pomegranate, corni and peony extracts that are good for women to provide nutrition to sensitive skin and make it healthy. Does not contain sulfate and uses naturally derived surfactants for soft and mild cleansing for sensitive skin. Light alkali and balanced pH for refreshing everyday use without leaving any residue. Eliminate smell with a fresh finish and provides natural scents that last for long time. Does not contain artificial colors or sulfates that can cause side effects and skin irritation. . Size: 6.7 fl. oz. . For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info". Made in Korea