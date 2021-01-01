Satisfy your style hunger with the Chaco Z/2 Classic sandal and its pizza-inspired design. Satisfy your snacky style with the Chaco Z/2 Classic sandal and its nacho-inspired design. Part of the Munchies Collection. Limited-edition polyester jacquard webbing upper wraps around the foot and through the midsole for a customized fit. Features a fun pizza pattern along straps. Features a fun nachos pattern along straps. Vegan-friendly construction. Toe loop for added security. Women-specific LUVSEATâ¢ technology offers durability, daylong comfort, and arch support. Injection-molded ladder lock buckle at ankle. Adjustable, high-tensile heel risers. Interior features application for odor control and a fresher foot environment. Classic Platform features a combination midsole and footbed made from durable, supportive poured PU that won't compression set. LUVSEAT technology offers durability, daylong comfort, and arch support. Non-marking ChacoGrip rubber compound outsole. 3.0 mm lug depth. Awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). Imported. Measurements: Weight: 12 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.