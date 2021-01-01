Zelens Z Luminous Brightening Serum in Beauty: NA. Zelens Z Luminous Brightening Serum in Beauty: NA. Get glowy skin with Zelens Z Luminous Brightening Serum, a proprietary blend of powerful ingredients to visibly brighten, smooth and hydrate the skin. Helps diminish the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, evens skin tone and enhances radiance, while refining skin texture leaving skin brighter, clearer, softer and younger-looking.. Formulated with Squalane, Vitamin E, Pearl and Hyaluronic Acid. Brightens pigmentation and dark spots. Corrects discoloration caused by acne. 1 oz. Use daily, morning and evening. Apply to face, neck, and decolletage. Follow with moisturizer. ZELL-WU6. ZEL20. Zelens is a skincare brand developed by Dr Marko Lens, a renowned authority in the field of skin aging and skin cancer. Zelens challenges the skincare myths and is a trail-blazer within the industry while aiming to educate the consumer with Dr Marko Lens' knowledge. The advanced formulations of Zelens products are created using scientific evidence, and developed using active ingredients, a combination of high-tech and botanical ingredients which work in synergy to deliver powerful anti-aging and healing properties. The world of skincare is full of promises. But not every product promise is backed by clinical proven results. Each product created in the Zelens range has been through rigorous clinical testing and developed using breakthrough scientific research in the biological functions of the skin. These products do not promise results, they deliver them.