Cressi Z1 Mask, Women's, Red

Product Design The Z1 is a frameless mask with a low internal volume that offers a wide field of view in all directions Flexible fit and reduced drag make it great for freediving and spearfishing, snorkeling, and diving Tiltable buckle and anchoring on the mount prevents deformation of the silicone facial during use Silicone skirt directly fits over the single glass to create sturdiness and watertight seal Tension of the strip is aligned with the plane of the glass to optimize the level of proximity of the eye/lens to the visibility of the mask