MISA Los Angeles Zaayra Top in Blue. - size M (also in L, XS) MISA Los Angeles Zaayra Top in Blue. - size M (also in L, XS) Viscose blend. Dry clean recommended. Smocked waist. Puff sleeve. MISA-WS182. ZATP7519. Shadi Askari-Farhat, the designer behind Tbags Los Angeles, launched MISA in Spring 2016. A combination of her daughter's names, Milla and Sayeh, the label embodies the natural evolution of the designer with an elevated femininity and sophistication. Deeply inspired by her travels and love for global style, MISA is for the modern-day bohemian who spends her life travelling the world, leaping from one exotic location to another.