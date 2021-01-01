Zacatecas Tie Dye Vintage Inspired Striped Mexico Premium T-Shirt

An awesome design great for people proud of being in or from Zacatecas! Cool 60s 70s 80s 90s retro throwback inspired design. The streetwear inspired tie dye design is super trendy right now! Beautiful palm tree sunset design. Perfect for men, women, kids of all ages, teens, and tweens. Great for souvenirs and vacationing vibes. Show off with pride! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.