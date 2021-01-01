The Rockport Zaden Ubal Oxford is casual but gives off an athletic vibe. Made of leather with perforations for brethability, lace-up closure, and rubberized lightweight EVA outsole. Breathable textile lining with a removable EVA and memory foam cushioned footbed. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M (D). Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.