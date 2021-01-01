Sundress Zahara Dress in Blush. - size M/L (also in XS/S) Sundress Zahara Dress in Blush. - size M/L (also in XS/S) Cotton blend. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Halterneck tie closure. Metallic threading and sequin embellishments. Open back. SDRE-WD108. S21090. Envisioned in the South of France and created in India and Italy, Sundress embodies international resort-style fashion with a free, feminine spirit. Influenced by Mediterranean culture, its collections feature uniquely handcrafted looks where bold prints and patterns come to life. Every piece is designed to embrace a luxurious sun-kissed look with a taste of simplicity. Using her traveling experiences as her muse, founder and creator Estelle Calafato Valtancoli produces each collection as a new vacation desination, travelling from the Amazon to Bali. Estelle's thirst for adventure and passion for bold silhouettes inspired her to create her own fashion universe. Sundress is more than a brand; Sundress is a never-ending vacation state of mind.