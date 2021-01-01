Theory Zaine Slim-Fit Straight-Leg Shorts

Defined by a slim-straight cut, the Zaine short is an essential for warm weather. Its detailed with a button-and-zip closure, side slip pockets, and back welt pockets. Belt loops Zip fly with button closure Side seam pockets Back welt pockets Cotton/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Slim straight fit Inseam, about 9" ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: White. Size: 34.