Our refreshing shampoo is infused with uplifting grapefruit & lemon essential oils to kick start your day! We also infuse sandalwood and grapeseed oils to add shine & reduce oily build-up, making Zakti perfect for everyday use. This beautiful blend of oils allows you to push those feeling of tension away so that you can feel nothing but those positive vibes when you need them most. Zakti is the perfect formulation to start the day with feelings of vitality and an uplifted mood to deal with the day ahead! The Zakti line of products nourish the hair from the roots, strengthening the hair follicles and improving blood circulation in the scalp to promote hair growth. These oils are also great at cleansing and removing harmful chemicals from hair and scalp, including parabens and waxes that might build up from hair product use during the week. Overall, this formulation is ideal for cleansing and strengthening the hair and scalp. resulting in hair looking healthy and rejuvenated - not to mention, smells delicious too! Zakti Shampoo Ksoni