Gold-tone enamel crystal accented chain bib necklace- Lobster clasp- Approx. 14" length with 3" extension- Approx. 4.5" bib drop- ImportedOrders cannot be shipped to Canada, Puerto Rico, APO, FPO or P.O. Boxes. Wipe with a damp cloth. Keep Away from water. Store in fabric pouch Nickel-free and lead-free alloy, enamel crystal