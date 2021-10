Geometric motifs in midnight mahogany and buff adorn a khaki body in this beautiful baguette handbag which features a handwoven design from 100% wool and a leather strap. The ojo de Dios or God's eye is a traditional symbol with great significance invoking religious rituals and prayer of several distinct indigenous cultures of Mexico seen here in this striking design. Marco Bautista presents this handbag which opens with a zipper to reveal a black polyester lining with two open pockets.