Essentiel Antwerp Zaris Ribbed Fitted Top in Navy. - size XS (also in L) Essentiel Antwerp Zaris Ribbed Fitted Top in Navy. - size XS (also in L) 57% viscose 38% nylon 5% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Ribbed jersey fabric. ESSE-WS16. ZARIS. The Belgium-based hubby and wife team, Esfan Eghtessadi and Inge Onsea, transformed a women's t-shirt line into a ready-to-wear collection which quickly took Europe by storm. Their success prompted a men's collection in 2004. Now the line is known for everything from trendy dresses to quirky tops and tees. It's clear that Essentiel has mastered blending that special European feel, with stateside flare to create covet-worthy pieces.