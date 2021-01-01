The rich leather look and decorative hand-tacked detailing of the Frye Zelda Seam Clog will add some extra stylish flair to your everyday walking around mystique. Leather upper with leather ankle strap and adjustable buckle closure. Peep-toe slip-on clog with a platform heel for added height. Soft leather and moisture-wicking interior lining provides a comfortable fit and long-lasting breathability. Leather-lined footbed with memory foam cushioning provides the ultimate in underfoot comfort. Recycled, hand-stained wood outsole with rubber forepart and toplift for traction. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 4 in Weight: 1 lb 5 oz Platform Height: 1 3 4 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.