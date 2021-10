Yoga monkey apparel. If you love Meditating and you love yoga and jungle animals this will be the perfect wear for you. Cool for relaxing, exercising or doing yoga. Super cute yogi, mom yogi gift wear. Large print funny monkey. Monkey meditator, namaste. Buddhist art tradition state mindfulness. Monkey doing yoga and sits in a yoga pose. Great present for yoga teachers and yoga lovers. Inner peace wear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem