Zen Temple Japan Tote Bag

This is the perfect design for people who like Okinawa Japan, USS Okinawa and zen tempe. Show that you are from Okinawa Japan and support your country although it is not written in Japanese. Okinawa Japan design with a temple. The history of Okinawa is amazing. This shirt is the perfect birthday gift for yourself, friends or family (mom, dad, sister, brother). Share your love for Okinawa. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.