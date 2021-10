Using advanced edging technology and high-quality materials our premium sunglasses have a luxurious look and feel with subtly curved lenses. These oversized sunglasses have a fashion-forward “butterfly” shape. The wide frame has a glossy finish and comes in either all black (shown with gradient gray) or a patterned version that is black with hints of translucent green and yellow hues (shown with polarized gray tint). | Zenni Women's Oversized Square Rx Sunglasses Pattern TR Frame