Isabel Marant Zerik Boot in White. - size 39 (also in 36, 40) Isabel Marant Zerik Boot in White. - size 39 (also in 36, 40) Quilted poly upper with rubber sole. Made in Portugal. Soft fleece lining. Pull-on styling with drawcord fastening. Logo detail and pull-tab at heel. Leather trimmed outsole. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch platform. IMAR-WZ139. 21ABO0729-21A027S. The pioneer spirit - During the brand's early days, a unique silhouette is born: the contemporary Parisian girl. Products that became iconic, simple yet effective. The brand is ahead of its time, with an outsider state of mind, always a bit off the road.