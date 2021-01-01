The Cole Haan Zerogrand Global Stitchlite Sandal are a pair of sandals that will go with anything from denim to your favorite dress. Open toe and back. Vamp strap for support and comfort. Cushioned footbed for all day wear. Textile upper. Synthetic lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 3 4 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.