ZFG Zero Fcks Given 0 Fcks Given Attitude Funny Rude Acronym Funny Humor Acronym Life Attitude Men Women rude slang phrase used to emphasize that one does not care about something at all ZFG Zero Fcks Given 0 Fcks Given Attitude Funny Rude Acronym Funny Humor Acronym Life Attitude Men Women cool trendy text minimal design gray distressed vintage bold uppercase capital letters font Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem