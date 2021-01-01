THEIA Zibeline Strapless Midi A-Line Cocktail Dress

Foldover side-peak neckline, strapless, A-line, tea-length zibeline cocktail dress. Asymmetric neckline Strapless Concealed back zip Banded waist Side seam waist pockets Lined Polyester Dry clean Imported of Spanish fabric SIZE & FIT A-line silhouette About 51" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the Greek goddess of sight, designer Don O'Neill launched Theia in 2009 in hopes that his elegant evening dresses would bring out every womans inner goddess. Occasionwear at its finest, the brand's gowns are crafted of luxurious silks, with brocades and laces embellished with stunning beading and embroidery. Dress Collections - Theia > Theia > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. THEIA. Color: Royal. Size: 4.