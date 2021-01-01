Reebok Pugry2/Pur Zig Dynamica 2.0 Sneakers

Reebok Zig Dynamica 2.0 Sneakers. The lightweight energy return system in these men's Reebok shoes delivers responsive, all-day cushioning. The futuristic, zigzag midsole pegs you as a style pioneer. A Vector logo on the side brings heritage design along for the ride. FuelFoam IMEVA: A soft EVA compound that balances first feel cushioning with responsiveness Zig Midsole: Lightweight energy return system focused around responsive cushioning from heel to toe Vector Branding: Vector branding details all over the upper Breathable Mesh: Wind your way across the city with cutting-edge tech on your feet. Lightweight and breathable Lace closure